Funeral directors threaten to continue their shutdown
Home affairs gets interdict against protesting undertakers
The department of home affairs has obtained an interdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria barring funeral undertakers from shutting down the department’s offices.
The interim interdict was obtained against the unification task team (UTT) – an umbrella body of protesting undertakers, UTT chairperson Thokozani Dladla, secretary-general Kgomotso Langa and spokesperson Muzi Hlengwa...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.