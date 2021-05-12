Funeral directors threaten to continue their shutdown

Home affairs gets interdict against protesting undertakers

The department of home affairs has obtained an interdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria barring funeral undertakers from shutting down the department’s offices.



The interim interdict was obtained against the unification task team (UTT) – an umbrella body of protesting undertakers, UTT chairperson Thokozani Dladla, secretary-general Kgomotso Langa and spokesperson Muzi Hlengwa...