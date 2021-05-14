Medics bemoan long queues, jabs running out
Mixed emotions over health workers' vaccination
For health workers Emily Mbagula and Eric Baloyi getting vaccinated was a tall order that saw them queue outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg, for two days.
Yesterday, Mbagula, 42, and Baloyi were part of dozens of health workers who queued outside the hospital for hours waiting to get inoculated...
