Medics bemoan long queues, jabs running out

Mixed emotions over health workers' vaccination

For health workers Emily Mbagula and Eric Baloyi getting vaccinated was a tall order that saw them queue outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Parktown, Johannesburg, for two days.



Yesterday, Mbagula, 42, and Baloyi were part of dozens of health workers who queued outside the hospital for hours waiting to get inoculated...