South Africa

Four burnt to death, five critically injured in mob justice case

19 May 2021 - 10:05
Mpho Koka Journalist
Medics found nine men bound, lying in the middle of the field near a smouldering tyre.
Medics found nine men bound, lying in the middle of the field near a smouldering tyre.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Four men have been killed and five others critically injured in an alleged mob justice incident in Zandspruit on Wednesday morning.

ER24 pokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene by the local authorities at around 8am.

"On arrival, medics found nine men bound, lying in the middle of the field near a smouldering tyre. A large gathering of community members had circled the area,” said Meiring.

“Medics assessed the men and found that four had already succumbed to their numerous burn wounds. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. Five other men were found with multiple burn wounds and were in critical condition. The men were treated [and] provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby provincial hospitals for urgent care.”

Meiring said an investigation on the incident is currently underway.  

“The details surrounding this incident are unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” he said.

Mob justice is a first step on the slippery slope of the road to tyranny

Practices rooted in violence have no place in a constitutional democracy
Opinion
2 days ago

Trust police and end criminal acts of vigilantism, mob justice

Illegal acts lead to gross human right abuse and violations
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X