SebenzaLIVE

Entrepreneur celebrates 11 years of deal with a big retail chain

Pangane grows from subsistence farmer to major player

13 May 2021 - 10:48
Mpho Koka Journalist

Elias Pangane has transitioned from being a subsistence farmer working the land to feed his family to being a vegetable suppliers to one of  the biggest retail chain in SA.

The 60-year-old farmer from Hazyview in Mpumalanga told Sowetan that it was through hard work and perseverance that he is now celebrating an 11-year partnership with Shoprite, which he supplies with vegetables...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X