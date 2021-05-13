Entrepreneur celebrates 11 years of deal with a big retail chain
Pangane grows from subsistence farmer to major player
Elias Pangane has transitioned from being a subsistence farmer working the land to feed his family to being a vegetable suppliers to one of the biggest retail chain in SA.
The 60-year-old farmer from Hazyview in Mpumalanga told Sowetan that it was through hard work and perseverance that he is now celebrating an 11-year partnership with Shoprite, which he supplies with vegetables...
