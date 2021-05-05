South Africa

Metrobus says it's not authorised to raise pay

Strikers happy buses are not moving

05 May 2021 - 18:19
Mpho Koka Journalist
Metrobus services have come to a screeching halt after workers went on strike.
Metrobus services have come to a screeching halt after workers went on strike.
Image: City of Joburg/Twitter

Metrobus employees have vowed to continue with the strike over pay hikes until their demands are met.

Speaking at Gandhi Square in the Johannesburg CBD yesterday as the strike entered the third day, the drivers affiliated to Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers’ Union of SA (Demawusa) said they were happy that busses have stopped operating.

“We feel oppressed. The fact that there are no buses working is good because it will make the management of Metrobus to take our demands seriously,” said one driver who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation.

This week, workers affiliated to Demawusa downed their tools because their employer refused to accede to their 18% salary increase demand.

Other demands that Demawusa made to Metrobus are:

  • Adjustment of all salary disparity;
  • Payment of long service bonus;
  • Implementation of the three band salary structure; and
  • Payment of Covid-19 allowance

Another driver who spoke on condition of anonymity called on commuters to join their strike.

“We want passengers and people who are buying tickets to help us as well. They are now stranded so they should join us,” said the driver.

Demawusa deputy secretary general Dion Makhura said they are currently not involved in any talks with Metrobus.

“On Monday, they said they can’t talk to us unless we suspend our strike. So, we are at loggerheads,” said Makhura.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said the national bargaining council is the appropriate structure that deals with salary negotiations.

“Salaries for all local government employees are negotiated at the bargaining council. We are unable to accede to the demands because those are done outside a formal structure which is legislated by government,” said Shivuri.

Only one Metrobus depot operating in Joburg as strike intensifies

Metrobus said on Tuesday an ongoing strike had left only its Roodepoort depot operational.
News
1 day ago

Metrobus drivers embark on strike in Joburg

'We were told that they put new engines on buses but those buses get breakdowns every day,' said Dion Makhura of the Democratic Municipal and Allied ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X