Tabane says he wants to inspire youth

Teen author pens a book about life from young adult's perspective

Author, entrepreneur and inventor Darius Tabane is living his dream of trying to inspire young people to find their true purpose in life.



Tabane, 18, of Centurion, launched his book on Saturday at the Capital Empire Hotel in Sandton, in an event filled with no more than 60 people consisting of his family, friends, colleagues, and the young and old...