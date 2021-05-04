Tabane says he wants to inspire youth
Teen author pens a book about life from young adult's perspective
Author, entrepreneur and inventor Darius Tabane is living his dream of trying to inspire young people to find their true purpose in life.
Tabane, 18, of Centurion, launched his book on Saturday at the Capital Empire Hotel in Sandton, in an event filled with no more than 60 people consisting of his family, friends, colleagues, and the young and old...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.