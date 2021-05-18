Chilly, wet and windy weekend on the way

SA is set to experience extremely cold weather conditions this weekend, starting on Friday with morning thunder showers, rain and frost expected in certain parts of the country.

This was confirmed by the SA Weather Service in a statement. The cold temperatures are set to run from May 20-23.

The SA Weather Service said the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape provinces are expected to experience windy conditions as early as Thursday.

“Two successive cold fronts are expected to move in over the Western Cape, starting on Thursday, resulting in rainy, cold and windy conditions as the weather system propagates eastwards over the southern parts of the country. A cold front is set to move in over the southwestern Cape during Thursday morning, causing widespread showers and rain, especially over the western parts of the Western Cape, spreading over the eastern parts of the Western Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape during the afternoon and evening,” read the statement.