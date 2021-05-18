Chilly, wet and windy weekend on the way
SA is set to experience extremely cold weather conditions this weekend, starting on Friday with morning thunder showers, rain and frost expected in certain parts of the country.
This was confirmed by the SA Weather Service in a statement. The cold temperatures are set to run from May 20-23.
The SA Weather Service said the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape provinces are expected to experience windy conditions as early as Thursday.
“Two successive cold fronts are expected to move in over the Western Cape, starting on Thursday, resulting in rainy, cold and windy conditions as the weather system propagates eastwards over the southern parts of the country. A cold front is set to move in over the southwestern Cape during Thursday morning, causing widespread showers and rain, especially over the western parts of the Western Cape, spreading over the eastern parts of the Western Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape during the afternoon and evening,” read the statement.
“Strong, sustained northwesterly winds of 50-70km/h may be experienced over the southern high ground of the Northern Cape, the interior of the Western Cape and the interior of the Eastern Cape, which may result in difficult driving conditions, especially for high-sided vehicles. Similar conditions are expected along the coast of the Western Cape.”
Other parts of the country will be subjected to harsh cold conditions from Friday as temperatures are expected to drop.
“A secondary cold front will make landfall during Friday, causing rainfall and light snowfall to persist over the Western Cape. Cold conditions will start to invade the central parts of the country during Friday with maximum temperatures dropping significantly to the mid-teens. These conditions are expected to reach KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng during Saturday and Sunday," the SA Weather Service statement read.
"Small stock farmers are advised that the combination of cold, wet and windy weather may result in stock losses, unless animals are taken to shelter well ahead of the onset of the winter weather. Minimum temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the central, western and southern interior of the country from Saturday morning with morning frost possible in places.”
The SA Weather Service said it will continue to monitor any further developments relating to this weather system and will issue subsequent updates as required. It urged and encouraged the public to regularly follow weather forecasts on television and radio.
