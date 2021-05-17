Young mom writes a book on overcoming obstacles

A simple story of determination

It has been a tormenting journey for a 32-year-old author who has published a book to inspire township kids despite losing her mother at 12 to HIV/Aids and falling pregnant at 19.



Happy Simelane of Boksburg, on the East Rand, was herself born by a teenage mother, ironically at the age of 19. After her mother’s passing Simelane, whose father was absent in her life, was raised by her grandmother, who ran a shebeen in their home...