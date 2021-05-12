Funeral parlour owners protest at head office
Undertakers given reprieve to register deaths at home affairs
For six years, Moses Mchunu has been running a sustainable funeral parlour business which enabled him to serve his community in Zandspruit, Johannesburg, and earn a living.
Mchunu said his business is now facing closure due to the enforcement of regulations by the department of home affairs that require him to produce a certificate of competence (COC) in order to move bodies and have burial rights...
