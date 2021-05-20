Loyiso Masuku and MEC Faith Mazibuko apologise as chicken feet remark raises ire

“For the sake of the vote!”

Those are the words of Loyiso Masuku, Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary and member of the mayoral committee for corporate and shared services.

Masuku and Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, feature in a video doing the rounds on social media where they appear to be belittling the same voter base they are trying to recruit from.

The two, together with other ANC members, are seen eating chicken feet at an informal settlement in Ennerdale, Joburg as part of their campaign trail for the by-elections held on Wednesday.

“Sidla namahotwana khona la (We are even eating chicken feet here), local economy,” Mazibuko says in the video.

But Masuku is heard remarking that the two ANC high-flyers are only eating chicken feet for the sake of the vote.

“For the sake of the vote, sivale istolo sawathenga wonke amaninqina (we closed down the store and bought all the chicken feet), sold out!” Masuku says in the video.

The other ANC member can be heard saying that they are only eating the chicken feet because they want votes.

“Manqinas (the chicken feet) are sold out, local economy! Bayayazi bavotela uANC (they know they are voting for the ANC),” Mazibuko says in the video.

Braaied chicken feet are a common feature in many poorer townships and informal settlements around the country.

They are commonly sold by street vendors and are a cheap source of protein.

Mazibuko and Masuku have since issued apologies for the video.

“There is a video circulating on social media where I am eating chicken feet during a door-to-door yesterday. It is known that wherever I go, I buy food in the community to support the local economy. Fat [cakes] are my favourite. But I decided to apologise because there were things said [on the video] that may not sit well with people.

“The aim was to buy something to eat because we were hungry and also wanted to support local businesses. It was not vote buying. I apologise sincerely,” wrote Mazibuko.