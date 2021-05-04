South Africa

Suspects also caused accident speeding from cops

Three arrested for possession of vehicle breaking equipment

04 May 2021 - 14:47
Mpho Koka Journalist
The white Kia Cerato in which various car breaking devices were found by the Tshwane metro police.
Image: Supplied.

Three suspects were arrested over the weekend by the Tshwane metro police department's (TMPD) K9 unit for possession of vehicle breaking equipment, illegal car jamming devices and reckless driving.

This was confirmed by a statement by the department.

“On Saturday May 1 2021, the K9 members responded to a complaint about the attempted theft of a vehicle in Ben Swart Street near Villieria. The suspects were driving a white Kia Cerato vehicle and there were three people inside the vehicle. The vehicle was spotted in Nico Smith Street and the TMPD K9 members went in pursuit of the vehicle,” read the statement.

“The suspects were apprehended in Paul Kruger Street where they were driving against the traffic flow and caused an accident in the bus lane. Various car breaking equipment was found in the suspect’s vehicle, which included car jamming devices, computer boxes, keys, number plates and programming devices,” read the statement.

In another incident, the TMPD said it arrested a suspect for theft, tampering and trespassing.

“On Monday May 3 2021, the same unit responded to a complaint about a cable theft in progress in 49th avenue in Laudium. Upon arrival, the suspect was found in possession of cables from a cell phone tower. On the same day a red polo vehicle which was hijacked in Nellmapius was recovered after it was abandoned by two suspects.”

“Well done to the officers involved. Continue serving with pride,” read the statement.

