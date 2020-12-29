In Memoriam | Celebs we lost in 2020

In a sudden and shocking death that rocked 2020, actress Thandeka Mdeliswa died after being shot in her family home in Evander, Mpumalanga.

Three men, including the alleged shooter, have appeared in court in connection with the murder.

According to police, Thandeka was shot after she went to investigate a squabble between her brother and two men. When she approached the scene, one of the men allegedly snatched a firearm from his friend and shot her.

Her death caused outrage across the country, with many celebs including Cassper Nyovest speaking out on the matter, calling for people to fight against the scourge of femicide in SA.

“Every day I log into this app there's a woman or child raped, missing or dead. The men who are supposed to be the leaders are too quiet and too comfortable! There's only so much one can do as a citizen, nje. The president needs to act! He needs to show up! Men need to act now!” Cassper tweeted.