Actor Charles 'Big Boy' Maja a man of many talents, including design

Late actor Charles Maja was the best father in the world - both his real-life daughter

Molagare and on-screen son Thabo Mkhabela agree.

Renowned for his much-loved character Big Boy on SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam, Maja died on Thursday at the age of 53 after a short illness.

He is survived by his wife Mamopudi as well as three children - Mahlatse, 27, Molagare, 25, and Mapula, 23.

Maja had two grandchildren Sheila and Malesela - named after him.

"He loved wholeheartedly. He was very straightforward and if he didn't like something he will tell you immediately," Molagare said.

"There was never a dull moment at home with him around. We were always laughing at home because he was full of jokes. I have never seen him angry. I will remember his great smile above all."

While his Skeem Saam character Big Boy battled alcoholism, in real life Maja didn't drink.