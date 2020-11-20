'Mshoza's talent was too amazing to be ignored'

Bulldawgz Entertainment co-founder Oscar Mlangeni on Thursday paid tribute to "first lady" of kwaito Mshoza, saying her talent was too amazing to be ignored.



Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, died on Thursday morning due to complications from diabetes. The 37-year-old musician who rose to fame in 2001 first revealed that she was diabetic in 2014 when she was hospitalised after a health scare...