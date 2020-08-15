RECORDED| Radio legend Bob Mabena laid to rest

Close family and friends of TV and radio icon Bob Mabena have gathered to bid a final farewell to him at a crematorium west of Pretoria.

Bob died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 51.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance at the funeral will be limited to 50 people and guests are expected to adhere to strict health and safety protocols, including wearing masks and appropriate social distancing.

The service is set to be start at 12.30pm and will be live-streamed by SABC's YouTube channel.

An emotionally-charged memorial service was held on Thursday in honour of Bob's life and broadcasting career, which spanned over three decades.

POWER 98.7 and Bob's family encouraged those who were mourning him to hold their own virtual memorial services for him.

“We recognise and appreciate that Mr Bob Mabena belonged to many South Africans. Due to the lockdown regulations we will not be able to accommodate all people who may wish to pay their final respects. We wish to encourage people to feel free and set up their own virtual memorial services in his honour.”

Bob stole the hearts of people in Mzansi back in 1989 at the age of 19 when he landed the afternoon drive show on Radio Bophuthatswana (Radio Bop). Since then Bob's career only went from strength to strength and he went on to host shows on Metro FM, Kaya FM, Highveld Stereo and POWER 98.7.

News of his death left the nation heartbroken, the entertainment industry shattered and his family devastated.

“The family are at a stage where it is starting to settle in. As you can imagine, it was traumatic for everyone when we all found out initially. It is a roller-coaster ride, emotionally,” family spokesperson Winston Maimane told TshisaLIVE earlier this week.