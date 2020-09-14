'This Is Not a Burial' raises the acting talent that Twala was

Late legendary actress Mary Twala captured viewers' imagination with her performance in the film This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection that opened this year’s Durban International Film Festival at the weekend.



The 41st edition is taking place online and through drive-in screenings in Durban, Port Shepstone, Newcastle and Richards Bay until September 20. Twala’s film opened on a high note with 50 cars at drive-in screenings while 500 people watched it online...