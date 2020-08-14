Bob Mabena: A pioneer of black urban radio
When black urban radio was first launched to play a pivotal role to promote English as a medium of communication, Bob Mabena was in the heart of it.
He was the youngest person to hold a powerful and influential role as a broadcaster...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.