Opinion

Bob Mabena: A pioneer of black urban radio

By Sandile Memela - 14 August 2020 - 09:22

When black urban radio was first launched to play a pivotal role to promote English as a medium of communication, Bob Mabena was in the heart of it.

He was the youngest person to hold a powerful and influential role as a broadcaster...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X