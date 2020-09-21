Mary Twala deservedly gets best actress award

Award-winning director Lemohang Mosese believes that late film and TV actress Mary Twala deserved the Best Actress award she won at the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF).



Mosese, the writer and director of This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection, which has won three gongs, hailed Twala for the classy performance she gave in what would be her last film. Twala passed on in July at the age of 80...