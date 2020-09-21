Entertainment

Mary Twala deservedly gets best actress award

21 September 2020 - 14:48

Award-winning director Lemohang Mosese believes that late film and TV actress Mary Twala deserved the Best Actress award she won at the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF).

Mosese, the writer and director of This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection, which has  won three gongs, hailed  Twala for the  classy performance she gave in what would be her last film.  Twala passed on in July at the age of 80...

