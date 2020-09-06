Slain actress Thandeka Mdeliswa 'victim of gender-based violence', says family

South Africans have responded with shock and anger over the shooting of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa, with her family stating that her death was allegedly “another incident of violence against women”.

In a statement shared on social media Thandeka's family said the star had been shot in Evander, Mpumalanga, last week and was transferred to a hospital in Pretoria where she died on Saturday.

“It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our dearest daughter. She was shot in Evander, Mpumalanga, on Thursday, September 3 2020.

“She was immediately rushed to Evander hospital, stabilised, then airlifted to Witbank after which she was transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital (Pretoria) as her condition was critical but stable. She passed on in the morning of the September 5 2020 (Saturday).”