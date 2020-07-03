Friends and family pay tribute to businessman and PR guru Pheko Kgengoe
On Tuesday, the entertainment industry woke up to the shocking news of businessman and PR practitioner Pheko Kgengoe’s passing after contracting Covid-19.
The 35-year-old Kgengoe died on Tuesday morning at a Johannesburg health facility after being hospitalised for breathing problems.
His death sent shockwaves across the country, with many taking to social media to express their sadness and share stories about the man who was 'loved by all who knew him'.
Kgengoe was known for the work he did with many artists during his years at record company Sony before moving to launch his own company 4TheLove (of music), a music PR and creative services consultancy focusing on PR and record label services.
He was also co-owner of popular Ruimsig bar/restaurant Lush Lounge.
Pheko leaves behind his mother Sheba, his pregnant wife Tshepang, his son Kganya K and his brothers and sisters.
He will be laid to rest on Saturday in Dobsonville, Soweto.
Rest easy champ. We lost a real one 😔 Tell Jabba we miss him, the kids are doing the Yanos now and he would have killed it!! The good die young...Re lokisetse manno Tau!! Till we meet again, tsela-tshweu 🙏🏾#RIPPheko pic.twitter.com/3e4ugvrcnG— STOAN (@stoanito) July 1, 2020
RIP Brother Pheko. My condolences to his family and all his colleagues over the span of his great work in the SA music industry. #RIPPheko https://t.co/ZGZpUkUebJ— JULLiAN GOMES (@JULLiAN_GOMES) June 30, 2020
Family and friends wrote the following messages as a tribute to their fallen loved one:
Your memory will never fade
Our dear brother now that you are gone and no longer here to share the physical bond we had. We feel your love; laughter and care reverberate through all the tributes and outpouring of love we have seen. Something tells us that you are already watching over us.
We know that no matter what, you will always be with us. When life separates us, we will know it is only your soul saying goodbye to your body, but your spirit will be with us always.
When we see a bird chirping on a nearby branch, we will know it is you singing to us. When a butterfly brushes gently by us so care- freely, we will know it is you assuring us you are free from pain. When the gentle fragrance of a flower catches our attention, we will know it is you reminding us to appreciate the simple things in life.
When the sun shining through our windows awakens us, we will feel the warmth of your love. When we hear the rain's pitter and patter against our windowsills, we will hear your words of wisdom,and will remember what you taught us, that without rain, trees cannot grow. Without rain, flowers cannot bloom. Without life’s challenges, we cannot grow strong.
When we look out to the sea, we will think of your endless love for your family. When we think of mountains, their majesty and magnificence, we will think of your courage for your country. No matter where we are, your spirit will be with us, for we know that no matter what, you will always be with us.Free from worldly cares you can literally soar with the angels. We miss you so much and as our tears flow freely for you, we still feel you by our side. Life will never be the same; you left us way too soon. At the going down of the sun, and the rising up of the same sun
We Will Always Remember You!
(Champ, on behalf of the entire family, your mom, your wife and kids, this tribute was penned by your uncle Papa Kau and adapted from a poem by Tram-Tiara T. Von Reichenbach)
“Everyone has the fire, but the Champions know when to ignite the spark.”
Some call you Marama, Mqhaka, Snaai, Keitumetse or even by your birth name,
Pheko but the name that sums you up perfectly is CHAMP. Never one to do things half-heartedly, you always gave your best in everything you did. There’s no mountain high enough for you to climb my DIY.
You followed your love of music to work in the industry. You worked with some of the most popular musicians in the country, you pushed their music passionately yet you never let that get to your head.
Today you are being mourned by celebrities and all you crossed paths with as a testament to the soldier you were.
You were everyone's friend and wherever you were there would be laughter.
I forgive you for returning our calls after 2 days, even though it irritated me. It's sad that the father's day message I sent you will forever remain without a reply... talk about a SERIOUS BLUE TICK...
You took risks to venture on your own in order to support your young family, you wanted nothing more than to give them the best. It's sad that your journey was cut short before you achieved that but unlike most of us, you shot your shot. We will forever respect you for that.
And that’s what death does, God takes away someone good, so that his goodness can be shared with everyone remaining behind. That’s what you did for us; and your death will shape a new us; in this new way of living.
A friend, colleague, business partner, hustler, brother, son, father and husband. There’s never ever a good time to die or for death, but your time was the worst for all those who truly loved and adored you. Pheko, you have left a trail of broken hearts, however your goodness will live in us until we meet again. Setswana sare 'Ditsela tsago ditla go latela'. You’ve touched a lot of people’s lives.
“A Champ is the one who is always remembered”.
Rest easy My Shom... Jazz Motsamai
Rest In Power the Cool the kids are after… Thabo Moroke