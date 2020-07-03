Friends and family pay tribute to businessman and PR guru Pheko Kgengoe

Family and friends wrote the following messages as a tribute to their fallen loved one:

Your memory will never fade

Our dear brother now that you are gone and no longer here to share the physical bond we had. We feel your love; laughter and care reverberate through all the tributes and outpouring of love we have seen. Something tells us that you are already watching over us.

We know that no matter what, you will always be with us. When life separates us, we will know it is only your soul saying goodbye to your body, but your spirit will be with us always.

When we see a bird chirping on a nearby branch, we will know it is you singing to us. When a butterfly brushes gently by us so care- freely, we will know it is you assuring us you are free from pain. When the gentle fragrance of a flower catches our attention, we will know it is you reminding us to appreciate the simple things in life.

When the sun shining through our windows awakens us, we will feel the warmth of your love. When we hear the rain's pitter and patter against our windowsills, we will hear your words of wisdom,and will remember what you taught us, that without rain, trees cannot grow. Without rain, flowers cannot bloom. Without life’s challenges, we cannot grow strong.

When we look out to the sea, we will think of your endless love for your family. When we think of mountains, their majesty and magnificence, we will think of your courage for your country. No matter where we are, your spirit will be with us, for we know that no matter what, you will always be with us.Free from worldly cares you can literally soar with the angels. We miss you so much and as our tears flow freely for you, we still feel you by our side. Life will never be the same; you left us way too soon. At the going down of the sun, and the rising up of the same sun

We Will Always Remember You!

(Champ, on behalf of the entire family, your mom, your wife and kids, this tribute was penned by your uncle Papa Kau and adapted from a poem by Tram-Tiara T. Von Reichenbach)