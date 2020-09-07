Thandeka Mdeliswa wanted more from life, says Masebe

Seasoned TV and film actor Florence Masebe defined slain actress Thandeka Mdeliswa as a passionate performer who still wanted to achieve more.



Mdeliswa, who is known for her role in isiNdebele drama series Ikani, was shot on Thursday allegedly by a man who was arguing with her brother. The 34-year-old died at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on Saturday...