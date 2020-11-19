Kwaito star Mshoza died from diabetes complications

Kwaito star Mshoza, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, died on Thursday morning due to complications from diabetes.

The 37-year-old musician first revealed that she was diabetic in 2014 when she was hospitalised after a health scare.

Her manager of 11 years Thanduxolo Jindela told Sowetan she was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

“She has been living with diabetes for a long time and she was treating it,” Jindela said.

“We were obviously keeping it out of the media that she was hospitalised yesterday [Wednesday]. Remember, there is Mshoza that everyone loves and knows. Then there is Nomasonto and she didn’t like such things to be known.”

Mshoza is survived by her two children, Pride and Jacob Jnr, as well as two sisters.

Jindela confirmed that Mshoza was not married at the time of her death. She has been married twice, first to Jacob Mnisi in 2007 and then to Thuthukani Mvula in 2017.

“As a mother she was very strict and overprotective. Sometimes I will say to her these kids just want to go swim. But she always insisted that she didn’t want to spoil her kids. Her approach to motherhood was very old school,” Jindela said.

“She was staying with her kids and they were with her until the end.”