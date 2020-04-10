Thabo 'Leshole' Mkhabela devastated by Charles 'Big Boy' Maja's death
Skeem Saam actor Thabo Mkhabela has been left heartbroken by his close friend and co-star Charles Maja's death.
Charles died on Thursday in Limpopo, after suffering a stroke at the age of 54.
Thabo, who plays the role of Charles' son Leshole on the popular SABC1 drama, was still in shock when TshisaLIVE spoke to him just hours after his friend's death.
Holding back tears, Thabo said that he had gone through a rollercoaster of emotions since getting a call on Thursday morning telling him that Charles had died.
“I went from being hurt to disbelief. Brah, I was hurt. It was so painful,” he said.
Big Boy and Leshole.What a heartfelt father and son moment!— Skeem Saam 8 (@SkeemSaam3) August 24, 2018
He said that Charles was a mentor and father figure to him, and wondered how he would be able to return to set without seeing Charles' smiling face.
“I will remember him every day. Nearly every moment that I've had on the show has been with him. I don't know what now.”
He said he would remember the pearls of wisdom that Charles gave him.
“I will always remember his teachings. He always looked out for me. I will miss everything about him,' he added.
#SkeemSaam Leshole and Big Boy are capable of more than we can think 😂😂😂. He's gonna be a pilot Amen ✊ pic.twitter.com/rTlrsM7kXd— Rushman Tomolo (@RushNdoda) January 17, 2018