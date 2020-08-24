Delays in serious crime cases frustrate families

The wheels of justice are turning too slow for families of four victims of crime due to the lockdown regulations which they say have delayed them from finding closure for the trauma they have suffered. Three of the victims died from violent attacks.



Thobani Khanyile, whose wife Nonhlakanipho Lukhozi was allegedly murdered by his cousin Xolani Mkhize, expressed frustration that the case has taken this long to conclude. Khanyile said he last attended the matter in court in February, but has since lost track of what is happening due to the lockdown...