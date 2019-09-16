Car guard's family willing to accept R50k compensation from alleged killer

The family of murdered car guard Vusi Mgiqwa is willing to accept R50,000 compensation from his alleged killer.

Mgiqwa's sister Jabulile confirmed to Sowetan that the family had met Lukas van der Merwe's lawyers who offered to pay them R50,000 for his life.

"The proposal that was put before us was that even if the guy spends the rest of his life in jail we would still be left with nothing and yet we have lost Vusi for good," Jabulile told Sowetan.

Mgiqwa died in hospital last year from head injuries he suffered after Van Der Merwe punched him during an altercation over parking outside a restaurant in Selcourt, Springs.

Mgiqwa fell on his head and was left unconscious. He was the sole breadwinner.

Sowetan has learnt that Van Der Merwe sent his legal representatives to meet Mgiqwa's family last month and the R50,000 compensation was discussed as part of a plea bargain. The settlement reached with the family has now been placed before the Gauteng director of public prosecutions for consideration.