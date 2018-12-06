Family livid as car guard murder accused is given bail

The man accused of killing car guard Vusi Mgiqwa will spend Christmas with his family after being granted bail of R6,500 by the Springs magistrate’s court.

Lukas van der Merwe, 39, appeared briefly in court on Thursday and his case was postponed to January 15 for further investigations.

Van der Merwe was granted bail with a condition that he reports to the Springs police station between 6am and 6pm every Monday.

The Springs, Ekurhuleni, mechanic had spent over a month behind bars. During his bail application, his lawyers argued that he had no intention of avoiding trial and had already surrendered his passport. On October 26, Van der Merwe punched Mgiqwa outside a restaurant in Selcourt, Springs, after an altercation over parking. Mgiqwa fell on his head and was left unconscious due to the head injuries he suffered. He later died in hospital.

Van der Merwe left Mgiqwa on the ground and sped off with his wife and child in his car. However, witnesses took his car registration number and alerted the police immediately. The accused was arrested at his home on October 29 with the help of informants. Mgiqwa’s family has constantly called for him not to be granted bail due the statement that he made through his lawyers in court.