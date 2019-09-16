Lesufi offers slain car guard's family more money

By end of today, the family of the murdered car guard Vusi Mgiqwa will have at least R50,000 in their name after Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi offered more money than what was promised by the man accused of the crime.

Sowetan reported on Monday that Lukas Van der Merwe, the man accused to killing Mgiqwa, offered to pay his family about R50,000. Van der Merwe used this offer as part of his plea bargain to the director of public prosecution for him to get a lesser sentence.

However, the move angered Lesufi who took his frustrations to Twitter.

“This one, allegedly killed a car guard and then offers R50K to the family so that the court can be lenient. I’ve decided together with my friends to donate R50K to the family so that they can return the ‘blood money’ to the alleged killer,” he tweeted.