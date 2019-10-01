New charge of culpable homicide angers family

The state has changed a charge of murder against a man accused of killing a car guard into one of culpable homicide.

Yesterday, Lukas van der Merwe, who is accused of killing Vusi Mgiqwa, made a brief appearance at the Springs magistrate's court to learn that his murder charge had been converted to one of culpable homicide.

Van der Merwe was also set to hear a decision by the director of public prosecution, George Baloyi, on his plea bargain.

Baloyi instead took a decision that Van der Merwe be immediately prosecuted on a charge of culpable homicide. He did not provide reasons for the decision.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane declined to provide details on the decision.

"In light of this case and also compared with similar cases heard in our courts previously, the only charge that can be proven is that of culpable homicide," said Mjonondwane.