Car guard did not die from assault - defence

The man accused of killing car guard Vusi Mgiqwa has admitted to assaulting him and walking away as he thought "the matter was resolved".

Lukas van der Merwe, 39, yesterday detailed his version of what happened on October 26, the night he assaulted Mgiqwa - a car guard at Selcourt, in Springs. In his affidavit submitted in the Springs magistrate's court for bail application yesterday, Van der Merwe said he arrived at Selcourt on the day in question to buy Chinese takeaways.

His lawyer Pieter Wilkins in his application for bail, argued that Mgiqwa was not killed by the assault.

"The most probable cause of death was not the assault but when the deceased fell backwards and knocked his head," he said.

Van der Merwe's wife, Elizabeth, and his 13-year-old daughter were with him. "As I came out of the Chinese takeaway shop, I noticed that two vehicles [had] collided with one another at the parking area. I confirm that I told the deceased that he had to exercise better control over the vehicles.