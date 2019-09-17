Accused's money offer for car guard death 'disgusting'

One of the key witnesses in the murder of car guard, Vusi Mgiqwa has described a compensation offer made to the deceased’s family by his alleged killer as “disgusting”.

Ryan Hynes who witnessed Mgiqwa being punched by Lukas Van der Merwe in October last year said the offer R50 000 to the family by the accused was disturbing.

“How can you put R50 000 on someone’s life? Are you telling me that someone’s life is worth R50 000. It is gusting. I was shocked when I read the story,” Hynes told Sowetan on Tuesday.

Hynes played a key role in providing information to the police which led to Van der Merwe’s arrest within three days of the crime.

On Monday, South Africans opened their hearts and pockets to Mgiqwa’s family by donating more than R50,000 to counter an offer made by Van der Merwe’s lawyers for a possible lenient sentence.

The pledges came after Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi vowed to give the family the R50,000.