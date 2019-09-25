Slain car guard's family in fight over money

The R50,000 mobilised by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi for the family of murdered car guard Vusi Mgiqwa almost tore the family apart.

After Sowetan published the story of how the man accused of killing Vusi, Lukas van der Merwe, offered about R50,000 to the family in what would form part of a plea agreement, Lesufi jumped in and mobilised for the same amount to be given to the Mgiqwas for them not to take the "blood money".

Jabulile Mgiqwa received the money and began buying furniture to make the family's home decent as they didn't have proper chairs, among others.

Yesterday, the Mgiqwa home in Tsakane, near Springs, was undergoing a huge facelift.

Jabulile bought new tables and chairs, a stove, sofas, a television stand, bed and wardrobe, doors for the house and a kitchen unit.