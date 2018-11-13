Defence in car guard murder case seeks access to hospital file

The man accused of killing a car guard in Springs has overcome the first hurdle towards his bail application in the Springs magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Lawyers representing Lukas van der Merwe, 39, made application before the formal bail hearing that the state provides the defence with hospital records of the Vusi Mgqiwa, the man that their client is accused of killing.

Van der Merwe’s lawyer Pieter Wilkins told the court that the defence needed the hospital records in order to verify if the offence before the court was indeed a Schedule 6 offence.

Wilkins said the defence needed information on the hospital records as it held a view that the deceased did not die due to the assault.