Dad rescues baby from traffickers

"He said she wasn't home and none of her belongings were there. I got worried because it sounded like she ran away with our child. It would have been out of character for her to do that," Khanyile said.

"The first thing I did when I was released on bail was to look for her everywhere. I went to Alexandra and Soweto and I couldn't find her. That's when I went to the Jabulani police station to report her missing."

According to Khanyile, Mkhize was the last person to have seen Lukhozi alive.

"Xolani killed Noni because they wanted [to sell] my child in Nigeria. I know his girlfriend had a child who was younger than mine. We heard that they sold him off as well."

Khanyile said he went to inquire at the house where Mkhize's girlfriend lived after one of his relatives informed him that she had arrived with a baby which was older and bigger than hers.

"According to my cousin, she didn't want anyone to see the baby even though she claimed it was hers. I went to her house in Tshepisong on July 20, and confronted her; she seemed scared and was shaking," Khanyile said.

He left but waited outside until he saw her leave the house. He followed her to another house where he suspected the child was being kept.

"She went inside and came out with a friend, who was carrying a baby and I could see that it was Sibusiso, my son. They spotted me at the gate and ran behind the house.

Khanyile scaled the wall fence and gave chase but could not catch up with Mkhize's girlfriend.