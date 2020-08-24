Pic of The Day

SA remembers Uyinene one year later: 'We are on our knees. Still we bleed'

By Jessica Levitt - 24 August 2020 - 08:25
Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered a year ago today.
One year ago, University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by Luyanda Botha in the Clarenreich Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town.

Botha handed himself over to police  and was given three life sentences for rape and murder and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

In his four-page admission, Botha described how he locked Mrwetyana in the post office when she went to collect a parcel, raped her and when she tried to escape, took a weight used to weigh packages and bludgeoned her to death.

Her death sparked nationwide protests and the #AmINext movement highlighting SA's high rate of gender-based violent (GBV) crimes.

Mrwetyana's mother, Noma, told Sunday Times the past 12 months have been difficult.

The period has been characterised by countless sleepless nights, a mixed bag of emotions ranging from hurt and sadness to anger and frustration.”

On Twitter, South Africans paid tribute to the student, criticised government for its lack of action and slammed the country's continuing high rate of GBV.

