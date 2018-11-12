Hero's send-off for slain car guard

Vusi Mgiqwa's body left his home in Tsakane for the Nigel cemetery, on the East Rand, where he was buried in a procession fit for a political hero.

But Mgiqwa was an ordinary man who spent his entire adult life as a car guard in Selcourt, Springs, in Ekurhuleni.

This was a place where Mgiqwa's life was cut short last month after he was attacked allegedly by Lukas van der Merwe, 39.

Mgiqwa, 25, was allegedly assaulted by the motorist on October 26.

An eyewitness, who had come to buy food at one of the restaurants said that the motorist punched Mgiqwa unprovoked. He fell on his head and later died in hospital.

Mgiqwa was a man loved by many and his story had touched even those who did not know him as evidenced by his funeral. The hearse carrying his body was followed by a group of ANC members who sang Struggle songs.

A long queue of cars followed by a bus caused traffic congestion in the dusty streets of Ematreyinini, a place where Mgiqwa lived with his father, three sisters and girlfriend. The street leading to his home was closed off as people overflowed from the little white marquee erected to host his funeral. In the marquee were bishops, pastors and apostles from various churches who braved the scorching sun to give support to the Mgiqwas.