Car guard killer's bail postponed to November 13
The family of the car guard who was brutally killed in Springs, Ekurhuleni, has called for the man accused of murder not to be granted bail as they have severely suffered.
Vusi Mgiqwa, 25, was allegedly assaulted by a motorist on October 26 outside a restaurant.
An eyewitness, who had come to buy food at one of the restaurants in Selcourt, told Sowetan that a motorist punched Mgiqwa unprovoked. He fell on his head and later died in hospital.
Yesterday, Lukas van der Merwe, 39, appeared first in the regional court sitting in Springs before his matter was moved to the district court for formal bail hearing.
The case was postponed to November 13 as the state was not ready to deal with the bail hearing.
Outside court, Mgiqwa's family said Van der Merwe should not be given bail as they have lost a breadwinner and he had died violently.
"Vusi was never sick. He left home for work and he never came back. If I could meet this guy I would ask him what Vusi did to him," said Nompi, Vusi's aunt.
"If Vusi was wrong, as a person who is younger than him, he should have corrected him the right way. Why did he kill him? Did he think he was killing a dog, just because Vusi was a car guard?"
The Tsakane ANC branch where Vusi stayed, packed the courtroom to support Vusi's family.
"What happened to Vusi was not right and should not have happened to anyone in this country. We feel that the attack was racially motivated," said Patrick Hermanus, a branch administrator.
"We have heard from the witnesses that Vusi was just correcting him and he simply turned violent.
"If it was not an issue of race, he would have spoken to him if he disagreed with what he had," saidHermanus.
"We want the accused to remain in custody until the case is finished," .