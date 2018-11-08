Car guard killer's bail postponed to November 13

The family of the car guard who was brutally killed in Springs, Ekurhuleni, has called for the man accused of murder not to be granted bail as they have severely suffered.

Vusi Mgiqwa, 25, was allegedly assaulted by a motorist on October 26 outside a restaurant.

An eyewitness, who had come to buy food at one of the restaurants in Selcourt, told Sowetan that a motorist punched Mgiqwa unprovoked. He fell on his head and later died in hospital.

Yesterday, Lukas van der Merwe, 39, appeared first in the regional court sitting in Springs before his matter was moved to the district court for formal bail hearing.

The case was postponed to November 13 as the state was not ready to deal with the bail hearing.