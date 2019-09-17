Donations pour in for car guard's family

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said those opposed to the settlement placed by Lukas van der Merwe can write to the director of public prosecutions to raise their objections.

Some of the MEC's followers promised to double his initial offer of R50,000 to R100,000. By late yesterday, Mgiqwa's sister Jabulile said she continued to received payments of between R200 and R250 into her bank account. Jabulile said she received at least 30 calls from people expressing willingness to help.

When Lesufi walked into the family's yard in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, yesterday, she ran back into the house and wept.

By the time Lesufi was inside, Jabulile stood still and covered her face with a cloth and kept on crying.

These were tears of joy as Lesufi had mobilised people on Twitter to counter the R50,000 offer made by Van der Merwe.

Lesufi gave them Jabulile's contacts and urged them to speak to her directly. By the time Lesufi arrived at Jabulile's home, R50,000 had been deposited into her bank account.

Lesufi spoke to her while she sat quietly on a yellow bucket which is used as a chair in the house. A pillow was placed on a broken wooden chair for Lesufi to sit on.