South Africa

'Cops can't stop crime in homes'

03 August 2020 - 08:56

Families of some of the murder victims who were killed in their homes in the past year say police could not have done anything to prevent the murders.

The families of Matumelo Lehloibi and Langelihle Mnguni spoke to Sowetan yesterday on the backdrop of the release of the annual crime statistics by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday...

