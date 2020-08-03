'Cops can't stop crime in homes'
Families of some of the murder victims who were killed in their homes in the past year say police could not have done anything to prevent the murders.
The families of Matumelo Lehloibi and Langelihle Mnguni spoke to Sowetan yesterday on the backdrop of the release of the annual crime statistics by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue..
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.