More than 1,500 schools hit by vandalism, theft during lockdown
The vandalism of schools across the country continues to worsen during the Covid-19 lockdown — and most of it is taking place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Countrywide, 1,577 schools have been rocked by vandalism, thefts and break-ins. Of that number, 463 have been in KZN and 336 in Gauteng.
Announcing the stats on Tuesday evening, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said it was troubling.
“This is truly a disturbing trend that will set us back in our efforts of trying to get back the academic programme,” she said.
“We appeal to members of the public to help the police bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Because of the vandalism and theft — and in some cases arson — the department is avoiding delivering masks and sanitisers to schools before they reopen on June 1.
In just 19 days, the number of vandalised schools has risen by more than 600. On April 30, there were 962 schools that had been vandalised since the advent of the lockdown, the minister announced at the time.
One of the main targets has been computer laboratories.