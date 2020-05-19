South Africa

More than 1,500 schools hit by vandalism, theft during lockdown

By ZINGISA MVUMVU - 19 May 2020 - 20:14
Over 1,500 schools across SA have been vandalised since the start of the lockdown. File photo.
Over 1,500 schools across SA have been vandalised since the start of the lockdown. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego

The vandalism of schools across the country continues to worsen during the Covid-19 lockdown — and most of it is taking place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Countrywide, 1,577 schools have been rocked by vandalism, thefts and break-ins. Of that number, 463 have been in KZN and 336 in Gauteng.

Announcing the stats on Tuesday evening, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said it was troubling.

130 arrested for burglary, vandalism and torching of schools since March

Things took an unexpected turn for a suspect in Kwa Thema on the East Rand when he was allegedly caught red-handed trying to rob the Nkumbulo High ...
News
12 hours ago

Textbooks, sports equipment lost as NW school administration block burns down

Ten offices burnt down when the administration block caught fire at Machama Primary School at Manamakgoteng village near Moruleng in the North West.
News
6 days ago

“This is truly a disturbing trend that will set us back in our efforts of trying to get back the academic programme,” she said.

“We appeal to members of the public to help the police bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Because of the vandalism and theft — and in some cases arson — the department is avoiding delivering masks and sanitisers to schools before they reopen on June 1.

In just 19 days, the number of vandalised schools has risen by more than 600. On April 30, there were 962 schools that had been vandalised since the advent of the lockdown, the minister announced at the time.

One of the main targets has been computer laboratories.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X