#CrimeStats | Not all South Africans 'love thy neighbour'

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 31 July 2020 - 14:23
More than 100 South Africans were killed by a person who lived next door.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The latest crime statistics released on Friday revealed that 105 people were murdered by a neighbour between April 2019 and March this year.

Police also recorded 108 attempted murder cases in which the perpetrator lived next door.

The stats reveal that in 2,163 common assault and 2,343 assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm cases, neighbours were listed as the attacker.

It was also revealed that in most contact crimes, the perpetrator was known to the victim.

At least 618 South Africans were murdered by an ex-lover while 139 were killed by a spouse.

The statistics revealed that 105 South Africans were murdered by a parent and 28 were killed by a colleague or employer. Nineteen were killed by a step-parent.

According to the statistics, one school pupil was killed by a teacher and 19 pupils were murdered by a classmate.

- TimesLIVE

1 day ago

5 hours ago

