Protect your home, business with surveillance system

According to Crime Stats SA, common robberies are up to 51,733 reported cases in 2019 from 50,666 in 2018, indicating an increase in business and household robberies.

With unemployment at an all-time high, times are tough and criminals are getting bolder as a result.

How do we secure our businesses and homes in response to this rising threat?

A modern CCTV solution comprising 4K and thermal cameras, a video management platform with intelligent analytics is a good place to start, giving business and homeowners peace of mind knowing that there are eyes on their property at all times.

By placing CCTV cameras where they're clearly visible, criminals are forewarned that there's someone watching over that particular home or business.

Forming part of a holistic security system, surveillance isn't just for the wealthy or for big businesses anymore.

Today, surveillance technology is now affordable, accessible, easy to use and maintain and provides value for money in terms of security benefits.