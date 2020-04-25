The good side of lockdown: Low crime rate in SA, 7 weeks without homicide in Miami

Criminals in some of the most violent cities in the United States have been driven to ground by Covid-19, according to a report.

Miami, a city known for its iconic beaches, also has a crime rate 62% higher than the national average of the US.

However, CBS has reported that for the first time since 1952, the Florida city has gone seven weeks without a murder.

"We can say that it's due to our police high visibility, attributed to the pandemic," a Miami police source told CBS News.

Closer to home, police minister Bheki Cele said murder, rape, hijackings and robbery had gone down significantly, a state of affairs he ascribed to the ban on alcohol, which is a part of the lockdown rules.