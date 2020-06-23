Drop in banking crimes, increase in business robberies and burglaries

There has been a decrease in banking-related crimes across multiple platforms, the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) said on Tuesday.

Sabric’s 2019 crime statistics showed a decline in the prevalence of associated robberies, cash-in-transit-heists and ATM attacks.

An “associated robbery” is a violent bank-related robbery of cash or a bank card committed against a client en route to or from a branch, ATM or cash centre to make a deposit or withdrawal.

The statistics showed that associated robberies in 2019 had decreased by 2%, with Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape showing the biggest decreases for these crimes.

ATM attacks decreased by 9% with the North West, Free State, Western Cape and Gauteng accounting for the greatest decreases.

The statistics showed cash-in-transit robberies decreased by 16%. All provinces, with the exception of KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, experienced incident decreases.

Sabric found that overall gross losses on card transactions in the country amounted to R428.6m. This was a 2% decrease compared to 2018.