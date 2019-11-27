Reducing traffic disruption during M2 closure wins Joburg cop top award

The first and second runner-up officers, Phumzile Mkhwanazi from the Roodepoort Station and Mmanoko Teffo from the Alexandra Marlboro Station, were rewarded with vouchers to the value of R15,000 and R5,000 respectively.

The awards were sponsored by the Drive Dry campaign.

Criteria for the top officer awards are officers who go beyond the call of duty, show up professionally at all times, conduct themselves in a good manner, respect their work and that of their colleagues, use the JMPD resources responsibly, never accept bribes and ensure that road users do not consume alcohol or behave in a way that will put other people’s lives in danger.

Nominees were chosen by their peers and assessed by the number of alcohol screenings they conducted throughout the year.

Outgoing executive mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba said during the ceremony, held at Ellis Park on Tuesday night: I am pleased to have spent my last day in the office rewarding the top officers of the city of Johannesburg. The crime stats within the city have decreased and it is because of the hard work of this team.

"I urge you to continue doing a great job as we are about to enter the festive season and a lot is expected from you."

-TimesLIVE