Age no hindrance to young lawyer

Sinenhlanhla Mthembu was only 25 when she followed her dream and founded her own law firm in Durban.

Growing up in a rural town in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Mthembu wanted to be a doctor but in grade 9 she realised that she was not the biggest fan of science-related subjects and had to change course.

"I then job-shadowed a magistrate in my hometown, Eshowe, for a life orientation project and that was the day I fell in love with law," she said.

An attorney and director of Passcara & Partners Incorporated, she graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2017 and set off on her career to work for a Durban law firm in 2018.

"It's funny because my friend and I had spoken about opening a law firm while we were still in second year but I took it as a joke. It was only when I had completed my degree and in the process of doing my articles that I then decided that I needed to open my own law firm," she said.

With a dream to start her own practice, Mthembu quit her job and became her own boss in January.