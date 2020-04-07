'Not listening to us is brutality,' says Bheki Cele on lockdown

Police minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday told police to instruct people not observing Covid-19 lockdown rules to go home, failing which “push them home” and if that failed, “they should arrest them”.

He disclosed that 1,295 people have been arrested for violating lockdown conditions in the area of Embalenhle in Secunda, during a visit to the township to observe operations to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

He said people of that township had a “tendency of not listening”.

“I hear them crying that cops and soldiers are brutal. Not listening to us is brutality,” Cele said.

He emphasised his stance that the ban of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown period would not be relaxed.

“I just hope that one day there will be no liquor.