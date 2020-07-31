South Africa

#CrimeStats | Top 15 instruments used to commit contact crimes in SA

By Orrin Singh - 31 July 2020 - 12:42
Knives have again topped the list as the most common weapon used in committing contact crimes in SA.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

Knives have again topped the list of common weapons used to commit contact crimes (murder, attempted murder and assault) in the country. 

According to the 2019/20 crime statistics released on Friday, 31,064 contact crimes were committed using knives. 

Firearms came in second with 20,927 contact crimes committed using firearms, which includes pistols, revolvers, high-calibre and homemade guns. 

A list of the most common weapons used to commit murders, attempted murders and assault in SA.
Image: SAPS

