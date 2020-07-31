#CrimeStats | Top 15 instruments used to commit contact crimes in SA
Knives have again topped the list of common weapons used to commit contact crimes (murder, attempted murder and assault) in the country.
According to the 2019/20 crime statistics released on Friday, 31,064 contact crimes were committed using knives.
Firearms came in second with 20,927 contact crimes committed using firearms, which includes pistols, revolvers, high-calibre and homemade guns.
