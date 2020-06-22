Taxi strike forces some commuters to walk to work

“Our jobs are on the line.”

This is the cry of many commuters who have been left stranded on Monday morning due to the strike by the taxi industry.

In Alexandra, commuters stood in the cold outside the Pan African mall not far from the taxi rank where taxis had parked.

While some of the commuters tried to hitchhike from the private vehicles, others simply started walking towards their places of work.

Mike Dube was one of those who braved the cold and began to walk. He spoke to the Sowetan while walking along Louis Botha.

“I left home at 4am. I have been walking for over an hour I am still going to walk for about one hour, 30 minutes. I am coming from Buccleuch and I am headed to Parkhurst. What they are striking for is a just course but on the other hand we are struggling. They have to think for us. Everyone is a victim of Covid-19.