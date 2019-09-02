Economic exclusion a major threat to country’s long-term stability

There is burning and looting in Tembisa, riots in the Johannesburg Central Business District, mayhem in Turffontein and the capital city, Pretoria.

“Violence Around Gauteng”, reads a headline on the TV screen as I write this column. But it is not just Gauteng.

Two trucks were set alight in Montclair, south of Durban, in what appears to have been the continuation of the violence that saw trucks in Kokstad and Ashburton, in southern KZN and the KZN Midland respectively, being burned down.

In the Western Cape, there are reports of several highways, including the busy N2 and N7 being blockaded by truck drivers. What is common about these riots besides the violence and general lawlessness?

They are all targeted at foreign nationals. Truck drivers are on an unprotected strike demanding that local trucking companies stop employing foreign nationals as drivers. Locals in Tembisa, the Johannesburg CBD and Turffontein are looting shops demanding that foreign nationals leave their neighbourhoods.