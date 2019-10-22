Residents wary of more taxi strikes as city of Cape Town impounds 132 taxis

Residents are wary that taxi strikes may disrupt their commute once again after last week saw taxi bosses take action against what they believe were unfair measures against them by the city of Cape Town.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) met transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday and distanced itself from the strikes. Madikizela said the talks were productive, and he met city officials to discuss a plan to quell frustration by the taxi association.

"My commitment is to find amicable solutions within the ambit of the law, ensure that people are transported to work safely, and improve efficiency in the minibus-taxi industry, which contributes massively to our economy," he said.

He said that the city had agreed to consider releasing vehicles impounded last Friday if Santaco provided a list of drivers who blockaded roads without the owners' knowledge, as well as finding a mechanism to regulate taxi drivers under a full-time employment contract.

"We have been raising this issue for some time but taxi drivers and some taxi owners are not keen on regularising their drivers' relationship with the owners," he said. "This matter will be discussed at the planned workshop taking place next month."